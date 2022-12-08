Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 2.03 ($0.02), with a volume of 629,788 shares.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £15.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haydale Graphene Industries news, insider David Banks acquired 735,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,711.70 ($17,938.91).

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

