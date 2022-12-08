Head-To-Head Review: United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) vs. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Development Funding IV alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A AvalonBay Communities 48.74% 11.18% 6.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Development Funding IV and AvalonBay Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AvalonBay Communities $2.29 billion 10.24 $1.00 billion $8.79 19.11

Analyst Recommendations

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Development Funding IV and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A AvalonBay Communities 1 10 6 0 2.29

AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $218.95, suggesting a potential upside of 30.35%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats United Development Funding IV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

(Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.