Head-To-Head Survey: Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) & Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -67.71% -55.59% Excellon Resources -97.24% -99.92% -37.49%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$93.81 million ($1.23) -4.60 Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.26 -$57.77 million ($0.95) -0.29

This table compares Skeena Resources and Excellon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Excellon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skeena Resources and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 198.59%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Excellon Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

