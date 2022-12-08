Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 34,402 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,174 put options.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.34. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $143.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 112,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Featured Stories

