Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,505 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSAQ. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $7,309,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 542,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 51,649 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 183,363 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 194,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HSAQ opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

