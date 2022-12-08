Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Insider Purchases A$56,400.00 in Stock

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA – Get Rating) insider Paul Wilson purchased 50,000 shares of Healthia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$56,400.00 ($37,852.35).

On Tuesday, December 6th, Paul Wilson purchased 17,018 shares of Healthia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,400.52 ($13,020.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Feet & Ankles; Bodies & Minds; and Eyes & Ears. The company operates podiatry and retail footwear; physiotherapy, hand therapy, occupational therapy, exercise physiology, and speech pathology clinics; and optometry and audiology stores, as well as manufactures and sells orthotic devices.

