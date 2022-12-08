Hedera Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $919.84 million and $11.40 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00078079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00057166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025017 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005057 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

