HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.10 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 17% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $35.73 million and approximately $3,404.40 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

