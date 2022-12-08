Helium Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Helium has a market capitalization of $286.58 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00012380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009588 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $945.63 or 0.05500572 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00509268 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,494,082 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
