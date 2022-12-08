Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469,859 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $22,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

