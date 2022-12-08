Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Herc to earn $13.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE HRI opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.52. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,657,077.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares in the company, valued at $526,303,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,129. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Herc by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 79,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Herc by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Herc by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 453,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.