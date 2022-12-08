Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Acquires $18,112.75 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $18,112.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,716. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Philip Dinapoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 6,175 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. 137,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,345. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $822.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.6% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 633,573 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 54.3% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 853,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 300,262 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 401.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 154,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 123,540 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

