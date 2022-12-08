Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00023925 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $150.87 million and $287,776.27 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08672117 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $305,072.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

