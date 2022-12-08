Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $236.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.24. Hershey has a twelve month low of $180.58 and a twelve month high of $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

