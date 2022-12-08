Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Hess has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hess to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

NYSE HES opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.09. Hess has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.15.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $65,437,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hess by 90.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hess by 44.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 751,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,402,000 after purchasing an additional 229,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 91.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,411,000 after purchasing an additional 220,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

