HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0247

HI (HI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $68.26 million and approximately $623,354.91 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010952 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00047858 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00239210 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003745 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02447424 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $623,203.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

