HI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $67.96 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $67.96 million and $628,328.80 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00237476 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003739 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02454598 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $620,739.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

