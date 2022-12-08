Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.38. Hill International shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 139,656 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hill International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hill International ( NYSE:HIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.57 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,835,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Further Reading

