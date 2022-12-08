Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.30

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 24090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,861,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O'keefe sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $454,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 96.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 141.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 233,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 136,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

