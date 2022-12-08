HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.80

Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.80 and traded as low as $22.25. HMN Financial shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 8,871 shares trading hands.

HMN Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Institutional Trading of HMN Financial

About HMN Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMNF. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HMN Financial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

