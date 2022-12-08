Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 406,686 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $83,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $214.19. 19,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,273. The firm has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.79.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

