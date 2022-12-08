Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HOFT stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 354.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 36,350 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

