Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.63. Horizon Global shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 7,093 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Global
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.