Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.63. Horizon Global shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 7,093 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

