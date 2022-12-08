Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Gerald A. Michaud Purchases 4,000 Shares

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 126,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of HRZN opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $341.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

