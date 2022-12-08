Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Up 1.7%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.78). Approximately 317,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 341,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.75).

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1,622.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.38.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

