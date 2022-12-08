Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.88. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 145,918 shares changing hands.

Houston American Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $38.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUSA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

