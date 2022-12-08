Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target Cut to GBX 580

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.05) to GBX 580 ($7.07) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of HWDJF remained flat at $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.