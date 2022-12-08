HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $99.12

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and traded as high as $102.51. HOYA shares last traded at $101.12, with a volume of 45,276 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA downgraded HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

HOYA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.



