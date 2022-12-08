HSBC Begins Coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRPRF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DRPRF opened at $111.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.97. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

