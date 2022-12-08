Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,475,044 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.34.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.90.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
