Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $234.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day moving average is $225.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,033,193,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

