Hxro (HXRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.29 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Hxro token can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $33.29 million and $75,767.99 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $940.20 or 0.05466479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00509288 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,231.20 or 0.30441650 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.