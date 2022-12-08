Hxro Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $34.75 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and approximately $106,267.91 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

