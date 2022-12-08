iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 467 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 469.50 ($5.72). Approximately 37,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 32,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($5.77).

iEnergizer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.43. The firm has a market cap of £859.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,255.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 469.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 455.15.

iEnergizer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 11.07 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. iEnergizer’s payout ratio is presently 76.52%.

iEnergizer Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

