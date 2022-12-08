Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

