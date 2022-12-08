Immutable X Price Down 5.7% This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $251.52 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00499113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.62 or 0.29833438 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars.

