Immutable X Price Down 5.7% This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $251.52 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002087 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00499113 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.62 or 0.29833438 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars.
