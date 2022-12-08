Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 955,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $71,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.2% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Incyte by 25.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Incyte Trading Up 1.8 %

INCY stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

