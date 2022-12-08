INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.58. 36,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,443. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.86.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 49.67%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

