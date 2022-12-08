Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 18.64% of Ingersoll Rand worth $3,162,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $27,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

