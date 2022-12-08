Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 6.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 9.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 241.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 24.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.