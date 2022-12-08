Insider Buying: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Insider Buys £19,998.87 in Stock

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Burrows purchased 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £19,998.87 ($24,385.89).

Albion Enterprise VCT Price Performance

AAEV stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.21 million and a PE ratio of 502.08. Albion Enterprise VCT PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 117 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.54).

Get Albion Enterprise VCT alerts:

Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Albion Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

