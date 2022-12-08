Insider Buying: Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Insider Purchases 6,400 Shares of Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $94,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

