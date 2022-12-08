Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys 5,980 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,384.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,571,070 shares in the company, valued at $171,020,414.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $110,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $108,422.13.

On Monday, November 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,937 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $89,470.59.

On Monday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $108,557.52.

On Friday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,498 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,419.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $112,948.50.

Donegal Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Donegal Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,351. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $468.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,498.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.