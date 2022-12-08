Insider Buying: Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) Insider Acquires A$19,037.10 in Stock

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Rating) insider Tracy Mellor purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,037.10 ($12,776.58).

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Dusk Group Company Profile

Dusk Group Limited operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer that focuses on home fragrance products in Australia. It offers novelty, scented, scented pillar, unscented, taper, tealight, and votive candles; candle holders, candle accessories, and wax melts; home fragrance products, including essential oils, mood reed refills, incense products, fragrant oils, room and linen sprays, pillow mist, and fragrant gel gems; and MoodMist, ultrasonic, glass, resin, ceramic, oil, mood reed, artisan reed, aromatherapy, and mini diffusers.

