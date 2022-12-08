Insider Buying: Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) Insider Purchases A$27,300.00 in Stock

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX – Get Rating) insider Michael Bushby bought 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,300.00 ($18,322.15).
Felix Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
About Felix Group
Read More
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Felix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Felix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.