Insider Buying: Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) Insider Purchases A$27,300.00 in Stock

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX – Get Rating) insider Michael Bushby bought 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,300.00 ($18,322.15).

Felix Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Felix Group

Felix Group Holdings Ltd engages in the development and sale of cloud-based SaaS solutions for contractors and vendors in Australia and New Zealand. It provides solutions in the areas of vendor management, procurement schedule, sourcing, contract, and vendor marketplace and information services. The company primarily provides Felix Vendor Marketplace, an online construction marketplace for contractors and vendors to list, find, and hire equipment and subcontractors.

