Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Purchases C$11,195.53 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,195.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,391.05.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total transaction of C$25,215.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Rashid Wasti purchased 550 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,024.97.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$171.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$130.81 and a 12 month high of C$173.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$153.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$152.46.

George Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins lowered George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.00.

About George Weston

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

