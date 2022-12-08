Insider Buying: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Acquires 83,659 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 83,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $1,089,240.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,988,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,929,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GoHealth Stock Up 21.4 %

GOCO traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 183,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,816. The company has a market cap of $307.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

