Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Acquires 20,996 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 895,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,978.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ultralife Stock Up 7.9 %

ULBI traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 69,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,783. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 million, a P/E ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 1.18. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

