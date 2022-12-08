Insider Buying: Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA – Get Rating) insider Julian Woodcock purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,382.55).
Viking Mines Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Viking Mines Company Profile
Read More
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.