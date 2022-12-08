Insider Buying: Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA – Get Rating) insider Julian Woodcock purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,382.55).

The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Viking Mines Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. Its flagship project is the First Hit gold property located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Viking Ashanti Limited. Viking Mines Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

