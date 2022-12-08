Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Acquires 7,690 Shares of Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,194.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00.

On Friday, November 18th, John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, John Bolduc acquired 178 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,301.54.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $299.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 161.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 46.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHF. B. Riley began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

